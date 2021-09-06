UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Increasing Trade Cooperation With South African President's Special Envoy

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with South African President's Special Envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has received Paul Mashatile, Official Special Envoy of South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the accompanying delegation, at the chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Members of the Chamber’s Executive Office, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Chamber, and his Deputies Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Al Hameli, attended the meeting as well.

The sides discussed increasing economic and trade cooperation relations between their countries.

Al Mazrouei said that the UAE is very keen to increase and diversify its exports to South Africa considering the pivotal and promising investment opportunities in the African continent, especially South Africa. He explained that South Africa demonstrates strong economic growth rates and is one of the biggest countries on the African continent.

"It is a strategic hub for African and international markets," he added.

Al Mazrouei affirmed the readiness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to provide all the necessary services and support to open new doors for fruitful trade cooperation and form new partnerships in different sectors as well as drawing new plans for work together and increasing trade visits and the flow of investments between Abu Dhabi and Africa.

Special Envoy Mashatile, who is currently on a business visit to the UAE, expressed his delight at visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber and its interest in cementing the economic and trade cooperation with his country, emphasising that the bilateral relations between the two sides are witnessing increased development in different fields due to the support of their countries’ leaderships.

Mashatile pointed to the importance of allowing Emirati investors to explore new investments in South Africa and to expose them to all the available investment opportunities and promote the attractive investment environment of Abu Dhabi amongst South African businesses.

