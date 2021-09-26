Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Slovakia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Michal Kovac, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, have discussed enhancing UAE-Slovakia trade cooperation and economic relations.

During a meeting at Chamber's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Mheiri said that Abu Dhabi Chamber is ready to increase joint cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and their counterparts in Slovakia to achieve high growth rates, as well as benefitting from the new opportunities in digital innovation, modern technologies, research and development (R&D) and entrepreneurship.

He underscored Abu Dhabi Chamber's efforts to identify real investment opportunities for its members in Slovakia to increase trade exchange between their countries.

For his part, Ambassador Kovac praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi Chamber in providing all the necessary support to push the economic cooperation with his country forward. He highlighted the increased efforts in exploring new cooperation opportunities in many sectors of shared interest, including healthcare, energy, sustainable development, industry, infrastructure, innovation, future technology, and the fourth industrial revolution.

The Ambassador expressed high hopes in increasing visits between Emirati entrepreneurs and Slovakian counterparts to achieve shared objectives in growth and development.