Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Investment Cooperation With India

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation with India

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways of reinforcing its commercial and investment ties with India.

The discussion took place during a meeting at the chamber’s headquarters between Mohammed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Chamber, and Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Al Muhairi highlighted the chamber’s keenness to reinforce its overall economic and investment cooperation with India, noting the developing bilateral ties between the two countries supported by their leaderships.

He also pointed out key opportunities for advancing the joint commercial and investment ties between their business communities, noting the key initiatives adopted by the chamber and its readiness to promote economic and investment cooperation between companies and institutions from both countries.

Kapoor expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received during his visit to the chamber, affirming that the UAE and India have strong relations in a variety of areas, including in the economy, commerce and investment.

He added that his visit aims to enhance the relations between Indian and Emirati companies, in light of available investment opportunities in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi, noting that India has many investment opportunities that Emirati companies can benefit from, and the trade exchange between the two countries is witnessing constant growth.

Kapoor invited the chamber and Emirati investors to visit India to explore key opportunities.

