Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Mohammed Hilal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has held a video conference meeting with Dr. Mohammed Shukri Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Investment Authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government and Ahmed Al Dhaheri, the UAE Consul General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

They discussed ways of strengthening economic and business relations between the business sector in both Abu Dhabi and the Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Shukri commended the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the UAE Consulate in the Kurdistan Region for organising this meeting to discuss the investment opportunities available to UAE companies in the region, which would open up new horizons for bilateral economic cooperation on many levels.

During the meeting, Dr. Shukri addressed the most important sectors included in the new investment law in the region based on the diversification of income sources at many levels. He pointed out that the new plan includes dividing the region into 11 industrial zones, and provides more than 1,000 promising investment opportunities, especially since the industrial sector is one of the most important economic tributaries in Iraqi Kurdistan, providing more than 90% of Iraq's steel needs and many others.

Dr. Saeed also pointed out that the new investment law aims to develop the infrastructure sector including roads, services and railways, as well as the tourism sector, taking advantage of the region's picturesque geographical nature, as well as the availability of vast areas of fertile land suitable for agricultural investment for Emirati investors.

For his part, Al Muheiri thanked the UAE Consul General for his tireless efforts in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the business communities of the UAE and the Kurdistan Region. He stressed that these fruitful bilateral meetings will undoubtedly contribute to the establishment of a solid ground to stimulate effective partnerships between the two sides.

Al Muheiri addressed the efforts exerted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber to provide the Abu Dhabi business community with exceptional services that contribute to comprehensive and sustainable development. The Chamber has more than 100,000 members from various economic sectors.

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is ready to provide all possible facilities to achieve new levels of bilateral cooperation and meet the ambition of the two sides in achieving sustainable economic development. In particular, organising future meetings with UAE traders and investors to familiarise them with the opportunities in the region, and to activate channels of communication between stakeholders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their counterparts in the Kurdistan Region for common interests.