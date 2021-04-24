UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Trade And Investment Cooperation With AusBG

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade and investment cooperation with AusBG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Advisory Centres and Council, held a virtual meeting online with David Sanderson, Representative of the Australian Business Group Abu Dhabi (AusBG), and Pankaj Savara, Commissioner of the Western Australia Government’s Dubai-based middle East Office, to discuss solidifying trade cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and AusBG.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Hameli, welcomed the representatives of AusBG, praising the role of the group in increasing investment and trade opportunities between Australian merchants and businesses in Abu Dhabi.

He also expressed high hopes that such meetings would achieve its objectives in increasing the communication between AusBG and the other business groups in Abu Dhabi.

"Such meetings help to overcome any challenges investors face and reach new levels of bilateral cooperation as well as realise the ambitions of both sides in achieving the sustainable and comprehensive economic development," he added.

Savara praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in providing the opportunity to share ideas and opinions on several subjects of common interest and to come up with possible solutions to overcome the challenges AusBG face during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner emphasised the need to keep organising future meetings to strengthen economic cooperation between the two sides and take advantage of the potential investment opportunities in both countries.

Related Topics

Australia Business Abu Dhabi David Middle East Chamber Commerce Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

NCOC mulls over lockdown in high disease prevailin ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus patients need interaction to relieve i ..

5 minutes ago

Vocational institutions mandated to ensure 80% emp ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 8 Killed After Avalanche Sweeps India's H ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting reviews situation of coronavirus, positive ..

5 minutes ago

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to expand its ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.