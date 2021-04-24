Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade and investment cooperation with AusBG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Advisory Centres and Council, held a virtual meeting online with David Sanderson, Representative of the Australian Business Group Abu Dhabi (AusBG), and Pankaj Savara, Commissioner of the Western Australia Government’s Dubai-based middle East Office, to discuss solidifying trade cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and AusBG.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Hameli, welcomed the representatives of AusBG, praising the role of the group in increasing investment and trade opportunities between Australian merchants and businesses in Abu Dhabi.

He also expressed high hopes that such meetings would achieve its objectives in increasing the communication between AusBG and the other business groups in Abu Dhabi.

"Such meetings help to overcome any challenges investors face and reach new levels of bilateral cooperation as well as realise the ambitions of both sides in achieving the sustainable and comprehensive economic development," he added.

Savara praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in providing the opportunity to share ideas and opinions on several subjects of common interest and to come up with possible solutions to overcome the challenges AusBG face during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner emphasised the need to keep organising future meetings to strengthen economic cooperation between the two sides and take advantage of the potential investment opportunities in both countries.