Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Central American countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has received at the Chamber’s tower the ambassadors of Central America to UAE, namely Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica; Julio Simon Castaños, Ambassador of Dominican Republic; Lars Henrik Pira Perez, Ambassador of Guatemala; and Ricardo Laverie, Ambassador of Panama.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting along with his deputies Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Rumaithi praised the visit of the ambassadors to the Chamber, expressing high hopes that such a visit would contribute to increasing trade and investment cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Central American countries in all sectors and on all levels.

Al Rumaithi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Chamber, considering its pioneering role in supporting businesses in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general, is completely ready to increase mutual cooperation and trade and investment relation to better serve the businesses of both sides.

For his part, Ambassador Hernández, praised on behalf of the countries of Central America the welcome of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, noting that the UAE has all the necessary factors for a strong and sustainable development.

He expressed his hopes for strengthening economic cooperation and taking advantage of the potential investment opportunities in Central America by Emirati investors in a way that serve the best interest of both sides.