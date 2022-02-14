UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Trade Cooperation With Charge D'Affaires Of Afghan Embassy In UAE

Published February 14, 2022

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Charge d&#039;Affaires of Afghan Embassy in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed with Ahmad Sayer Daudzai, the Charge d'Affaires of Afghan Embassy in the UAE, the prospects of cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Afghanistan, especially in mining, agricultural exports, and handicrafts, which Afghanistan is known for.

Held at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, the meeting was attended by Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber.

During the meeting, Bin Harmal said that businesses in the UAE and Afghanistan enjoy good relations, pointing to the possibility of having Emirati businesspeople form new partnerships and hold investments of shared interests with Afghani businesses.

He added that Emirati businesses in general always seek to benefit from the expanding relationship between the two countries which is reflected by some of the current huge investment partnerships that serve their shared interests.

Daudzai expressed his country’s keenness to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Chamber considering it the business voice in the emirate, and the long experience of Abu Dhabi’s business community in all sectors.

He also expressed the desire of Afghan businesses to explore new cooperation opportunities in a number of priority sectors in his country.

