Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Indonesia discuss boosting cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Abdulla Mohamed Almazrui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and discussed with him ways of boosting economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting.

Almazrui, emphasised on the awareness of the Chamber to provide all the services necessary to strengthen trade and investment relations, forming partnerships between businesses and attract investors, noting that Indonesia is one of the advanced markets in the Asian continent while increasing its capabilities to reach European and African markets.

Ambassador Bagis expressed his delight for visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber, praising its readiness to extend cooperation bridges between businesses in both countries.

He added that Indonesia is interested in increasing the rate of trade and investment exchange and in introducing Indonesian businesses on the key investment opportunities in the UAE which pose huge potential for economic and social development in both countries.