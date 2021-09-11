Abu Dhabi Chamber, Embassy of Kazakhstan to UAE discuss boosting trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) Abdullah Mohamed Almazrui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has received Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Attended by Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, both sides discussed promoting economic and trade cooperation between businesses in both Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan.

Almazrui pointed to the strong economic relations between Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi, stating that Abu Dhabi has become an attractive economic destination for Kazakh businesses desirous of expanding their presence in Abu Dhabi markets. "There are huge prospects to increase trade exchange and expand investments and partnerships in pivotal and feasible sector," he added.

Almazrui pointed to the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in promoting investments and to identify the feasible investment opportunities available for the members of the Chamber in Kazakhstan, saying that the Chamber is completely ready to provide all the services necessary to increase the level of cooperation in non-oil sectors, which comes within the efforts of the UAE in diversifying income resources.

Ambassador Menilikov said that the UAE is a key economic partner to his country, pointing to the increasing trade relations over the past few years and praising the role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador pointed to the need for intensifying joint work between the two sides in order to promote for the activities of the UAE-Kazakh business Group, expressing his desire to conduct B2B meetings between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan.