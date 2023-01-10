Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced the launch of the updated version of its Effortless Certificate of Origin service, which aims to enhance customers’ experience and reduce the time taken for acquiring the service.

This comes as part of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience, launched by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience supports Abu Dhabi’s human-centric approach. It enables everyone living and working in the emirate and visitors to carry out tasks - from buying a home to starting a business or exploring the emirate - quickly, seamlessly and effortlessly.

Abu Dhabi Chamber has worked in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Executive Office to enhance its customer experience, following the highest international standards.

The plan involved the formation of a service design team from various disciplines and departments, followed by an extensive study to identify the challenges that customers face, working in collaboration with local authorities to redesign the customer journey, and discussing development initiatives by involving customers in the design and analysis processes.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The launch of the Effortless Certificate of Origin service comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s directives and our efforts to enhance customer experience. The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector.

He added, “The Effortless Certificate of Origin service is Abu Dhabi Chamber’s first updated service, which aims to establish Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the ease of doing business index and provision of digital services index.”

Improvements to the Certificate include reducing the number of required steps and the volume of required data and documents, and adding features for selecting export-bound products, such as the ‘most popular products’ option.

With the updated service, customers will also be able to check the status of their request via the TAMM system and get automatic approval on their application, as per the ICC WCF International Certificate of Origin Accreditation Chain’s (CO Chain) standards, which the Abu Dhabi Chamber is a member.