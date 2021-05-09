UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Chamber Explores Economic Cooperation With Costa Rica

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Adriana Bolanos Argueta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, and the accompanying delegation at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting as well.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bolstering economic cooperation to better serve the business communities in both countries, and shared opinions on economic issues of mutual concern.

Al Mheiri commended the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, praising the distinguished partnerships between the two sides concerning the economic and trade aspects driven by a mutual desire to increase the level of cooperation and opening up wider investment opportunities for businesses in Abu Dhabi and Costa Rica.

Al Mheiri highlighted a number of services the Chamber offers for investors, businessmen and the private sector in general, in addition to the innovative initiative taken to support businesses, noting that the Chamber is completely ready to increase its joint cooperation to better serve the business communities and investors in the two countries.

For her part, Argueta praised the welcome she received at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, pointing to the need to continue the efforts of strengthening the cooperation relations and discovering new cooperation opportunities in a number of sectors of mutual interest, including digital transformation, biotechnology, and others.

The Deputy Minister expressed high hopes in increasing exchanged visits between Emirati entrepreneurs with their counterparts in Costa Rica and her country’s keenness to strengthen its economic ties with Abu Dhabi.

