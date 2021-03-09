Abu Dhabi Chamber, Israeli Embassy discuss supporting business

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Eitan Na'eh, Head of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, at the Chamber’s premises in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed means of developing trade relations between the UAE and Israel, considering their distinguished economic capabilities regionally, in many key sectors including IT, agricultural technology, water resources solutions, renewable energy, healthcare, medical research, among other promising sectors.

Al Rumaithi welcomed the visit of Eitan Na'eh and his interest in knowing the role of the Chamber in supporting businesses and increasing the business community in Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is the voice of the private sector in Abu Dhabi and a strategic partner considering its pivotal role in the comprehensive and sustainable development process. He expressed the readiness of the Chamber to be an incubator for trade and investment cooperation relations between the business communities in Abu Dhabi and Israel.

The Chairman also introduced the Israeli Head of Mission to a number of the Chamber’s key services, pointing to the efforts it exerts towards Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which works towards establishing a knowledge-based economy and creating added-value sectors in the emirate for a more competitive and developed business community.

Na'eh, in turn, praised the pioneering role of the Chamber in supporting businesses; encouraging them to establish wider trade networks and looking ahead for new investment opportunities in several key sectors.

He emphasised the importance to activate the joint relations between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the economic sectors in Israel. He also pointed to the importance to form trade delegations to visit and take a closer look at the investment climates in both countries.

Eitan Na'eh also called to organise Business to Business (B2B) meetings for businesspersons and investors to allow them to enter the markets of Abu Dhabi and Israel and to open up to sustainable trade sectors that are based on knowledge, innovation and digital solutions.