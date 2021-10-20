Abu Dhabi Chamber, joint delegation from Estonia, Latvia, Sweden discuss potential partnerships in ICT sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has organised a business meeting with a joint delegation from Estonia, Latvia and Sweden.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Ghumran Al Rumeithi, BoD Deputy Treasurer of ADCCI; Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of ADCCI; as well as Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE; Atis Sjanīts, Ambassador of Latvia to the UAE; and a large number of representatives of businesses operating in the ICT sector from Abu Dhabi and the participating countries.

"The UAE enjoys distinguished relations with each of Sweden, Estonia and Latvia," Al Rumeithi said, adding that the total trade with these countries has been steadily growing over the last few years, exceeding a total of $1.3 billion in 2019.

He pointed out that the UAE has investments in the three countries in the fields of finance, insurance, real estate, wholesale, retail trade, and construction. "Moreover, the UAE outward investment in your countries has been in diverse sectors as porcelain, ceramics, air transport, shipping, storage and wholesale among others," he added.

Some of the UAE’s main investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, RAK Ceramics, and Emirates Airways.

Over the last few decades, the UAE has worked hard to set up an advanced infrastructure that would enable it to provide an excellent quality of life, as well as accommodate advanced technologies. This includes artificial intelligence and the internet of Things, said Al Rumeithi.

He emphasised on the Chamber’s readiness to extend its full support to businesses investing in Abu Dhabi in this strategic sector, and to provide all the necessary facilities to help make their investments successful.

Meanwhile, ambassadors of the participating countries expressed their appreciation for the Chamber’s efforts in serving the business community in Abu Dhabi, saying that Abu Dhabi has become the perfect destination to start businesses and enter Asian and African markets to explore further opportunities.

They stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai which the UAE is hosting will bring together the business community around the world.

The potential of the UAE market is great and that is something that frankly all should be exploring, they said.