Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, has launched the e-vendor portal tailored specifically to suit the needs of suppliers including suppliers’ registration, purchase orders, tenders, contracts and invoices to name just a few.

The announcement comes in line with the long-term digital transformation strategy of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to enrich the experience of its members by deploying cutting-edge, quality and efficient smart solutions, which would contribute to realizing the sustainable development process in Abu Dhabi.

Suppliers can access a package of related smart services and view the latest developments in their preferred sectors by registering in the portal via the following link: https://vendor.abudhabichamber.ae/log