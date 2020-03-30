Abu Dhabi Chamber launches new e-services via its digital platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber has announced the addition of more e-services to its digital platform, including attesting documents electronically, and annulling e-services subscription fees in support of its digital approach.

The new services come within the government’s campaign "Stay at Home", a press release issued by Abu Dhabi Chamber said on Monday. The initiative is also in line with the "Digital Month Initiative" launched by the government of Abu Dhabi, which reflects the ambitious vision of the wise leadership in deploying information technology to serve businesses.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber has announced the launch of its "Customer Service Digital Platform" this March, to support digital transformation and to develop a new generation of digital services as well as simple and distinguished experience for its members.

Commenting on the new gesture, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that the chamber was aware to launch a number of digital services this month in order to ensure the provision of its services to businesses considering the current conditions, "which necessitates doing all our best to accelerate businesses and preserve the health and safety of our members.

This will help them receive our services through their mobile phones and laptops without the need to be physically present at our branches."

Al Mheiri added, "Over the past years, the government in Abu Dhabi exerted a lot of efforts to enhance the digital future of the emirate. Launching the digital platform emphasises on our readiness to cope with future requirements."

"Providing the chamber’s services digitally will contribute to the efforts of the government in realising the sustainable economic development and enhancing the quality of its electronic services," Al Mheiri concluded.