UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Of Commerce Holds Executive Board Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce holds Executive Board meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has held the second meeting of the Executive Board of the Council this year.

The meeting was chaired by Maryam Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Chairperson of the Executive Board, and attended by Board Members Reed Hamad Al Shiryani, Alya Abdullah Al Mazroui, Dalal Saeed Al Qubaisi, Dr. Huda Abdul Rahman Al Matroushi, Salma Aqidah Al Muheiri and Fatima Khameis Al Mazroui. Dr. Shafiqa Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, attended the meeting, as well.

The attendees discussed the decisions and recommendations made during the first meeting of the board, pointing out that all work has been carried out.

The attendees also previewed the initiatives and projects of the council, and those that had been completed between July and mid-September, 2020, as well as the remaining projects from the strategic plan 2020-2024, which are to be completed in 2020.

Al Rumaithi said that the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council was able to be a supporting partner to businesswomen and women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, and even to young women who are interested in entering the business community in the emirate.

She added that the council has seen many accomplishments in the first and second halves of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, the Council was there to support women and women entrepreneurs and to provide them with all the help they need to keep their businesses running. The Council has employed the latest technologies to be the link and interactive means of communication to enable them to operate their businesses," she said.

The Chairperson noted that the Council is working to achieve three strategic goals, including expanding the scope of women’s participation in economic development, increasing women’s presence in the job market according to best practices, and expanding the support of Emirati women who are working from home to ensure their integration in the local economy of the emirate.

Those at the meeting also discussed the participation of the Council as a strategic partner to The Global Women Virtual Fashion Forum and Show, and the meeting with Namaa Women Advancement Establishment and Serbia Businesswomen, to discuss the potential of cooperation between the two groups, in regards to fashion.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Job Young Serbia Chamber July Women 2020 Market Commerce All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.