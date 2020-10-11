Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce holds Executive Board meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has held the second meeting of the Executive Board of the Council this year.

The meeting was chaired by Maryam Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Chairperson of the Executive Board, and attended by Board Members Reed Hamad Al Shiryani, Alya Abdullah Al Mazroui, Dalal Saeed Al Qubaisi, Dr. Huda Abdul Rahman Al Matroushi, Salma Aqidah Al Muheiri and Fatima Khameis Al Mazroui. Dr. Shafiqa Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, attended the meeting, as well.

The attendees discussed the decisions and recommendations made during the first meeting of the board, pointing out that all work has been carried out.

The attendees also previewed the initiatives and projects of the council, and those that had been completed between July and mid-September, 2020, as well as the remaining projects from the strategic plan 2020-2024, which are to be completed in 2020.

Al Rumaithi said that the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council was able to be a supporting partner to businesswomen and women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, and even to young women who are interested in entering the business community in the emirate.

She added that the council has seen many accomplishments in the first and second halves of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, the Council was there to support women and women entrepreneurs and to provide them with all the help they need to keep their businesses running. The Council has employed the latest technologies to be the link and interactive means of communication to enable them to operate their businesses," she said.

The Chairperson noted that the Council is working to achieve three strategic goals, including expanding the scope of women’s participation in economic development, increasing women’s presence in the job market according to best practices, and expanding the support of Emirati women who are working from home to ensure their integration in the local economy of the emirate.

Those at the meeting also discussed the participation of the Council as a strategic partner to The Global Women Virtual Fashion Forum and Show, and the meeting with Namaa Women Advancement Establishment and Serbia Businesswomen, to discuss the potential of cooperation between the two groups, in regards to fashion.