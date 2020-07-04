Abu Dhabi Chamber organises a webinar on 'Re-inventing the Business Model for Excellence in Crisis'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) Within the frame of its commitment to providing development programs for the business community in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised a webinar on "Re-inventing the Business Model for Excellence in Crisis" to help businesses mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their operations.

Presented by both Prof. Hadi Eltigani, Coordinator General of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, SKEA, and Matt Fisher, Expert in Excellence and Organisational Development, the webinar tackled a the futuristic requirements of excellence and the global predicament and crises prior to COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar also highlighted the non-prescriptive excellence models and their development and regulatory frameworks vs. technological advances. The webinar also touched on other topics including the global predicament and crises prior to COVID-19 pandemic, excellence models as a means to understand the new normal, and how to adapt to the new normal.