Abu Dhabi Chamber Organises Event To Optimise Procurement Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 02:31 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises event to optimise procurement opportunities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – In line with its new strategy and as part of its role as a Networker, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in cooperation with the National Marine Dredging Group (NMDC Group), is set to organise the “Let’s Grow Together” event, which will take place on Thursday, 16th March at the Chamber’s building, to bolster the business opportunities of Abu Dhabi-based suppliers and match them with mega projects in the UAE.

The business matchmaking event comes following the launch of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new strategy in February 2023, which centres on solidifying the Chamber’s position as the “Voice of the Private Sector, and empowering and enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector in Abu Dhabi, to make the Emirate the first choice in the MENA region for doing business by 2025.

As per its new strategy, one of Chamber’s key roles is being a Networker between different stakeholders with the aim of uncovering opportunities within the business ecosystem, where the Chamber organises focused events that promote networking across the most relevant sectors. The Chamber is also committed to promoting local matchmaking investment opportunities by matching local companies with relevant partners and supporting companies to identify relevant local distributors or suppliers.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “We look forward to hosting the “Let’s Grow Together” event, which will optimise procurement opportunities for suppliers, demonstrating the tangible outcomes of the Chamber’s new strategy. The Chamber's focus on networking aims to create new business opportunities for our members, while driving the growth of the local economy. As such, by providing Abu-Dhabi based suppliers with the chance to work with some of the UAE’s biggest projects, we provide them with the opportunity to take their business to new heights and contribute to propelling the country’s economic growth.”

The “Let’s Grow Together” event comes following the signing of the MoU between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and NMDC Group to launch the initiative, which centres on uncovering growth opportunities in the private sector, maximising value across the supply chain, and exchanging knowledge and expertise to ensure proper communication of the requirements to the potential suppliers of NMDC Group’s projects.

Following the business matchmaking event, suppliers will still have the opportunity to register for NMDC Group’s projects on Friday, 17th March and Monday, 20th March at the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s business centre.

