Abu Dhabi Chamber Organises Webinar To Introduce Investment Opportunities In Maldives

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Embassy of Maldives in Abu Dhabi, organised a webinar on Maldives investment opportunities.

The webinar was attended by Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along with a number Maldivian ministers and officials.

The webinar presented a detailed presentation on potential investment opportunities in Maldives for Emirati investors and covered a number of key subjects including investment opportunities in the tourism sector, fisheries, marine life and agriculture to name just a few.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Mheiri delivered his opening remarks by emphasising on the need to continue the current momentum of relations between Abu Dhabi and Maldives and the economic and trade cooperation at all levels by focusing on developing effective partnerships in all sectors of common interest.

"Both UAE and the Maldives Republic have distinct bilateral relations based on friendly bonds and the common desire to establish bridges of collaboration on all economic and developmental areas, which would realize our mutual benefit," he said.

"The Abu Dhabi Chamber will spare no effort to facilitate your businesses during the investment system across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in partnership with the related authorities. Our partnership will create a new era of cooperation and trade and tourism development and take it to levels that meet our aspiration and capabilities," he added.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance of the Maldives, noted that his country is working on enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries. "This webinar is undoubtedly a stepping stone in our efforts to build resilience through partnerships in UAE," he said.

For his part, Ahmed Khaleel, Maldivian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, congratulated the leadership, Government and the people of UAE for the recent major accomplishment of Hope Probe’s Mars Orbit Insertion making the UAE as the first Arab nation, and the fifth in the world, to reach the Red Planet.

"I take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce for co-hosting this timely, exclusive investment webinar along with the Maldives Embassy in Abu Dhabi," he said, emphasising that the webinar is "a real opportunity to frame a common narrative on the opportunities in the Maldives."

During the meeting, Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of Maldives to UAE, expressed her pleasure for conducting the webinar, which "has brought together an impressive array of information by our distinguished speakers who provided a thorough insight into economic prospects and potential areas of investments in the Maldives," she said.

Shabeena pointed out that such events would contribute to paving the way for future collaborations in a number of areas between the Maldives and UAE.

