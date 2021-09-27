Abu Dhabi Chamber, Pakistani Ambassador discuss boosting business cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has met with Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the prospects of boosting cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan.

Attended by Deputy Directors-General of the Chamber Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, Al Mheiri highlighted the strong economic and trade relations between the UAE and Pakistan, noting that figures of trade exchange between the two countries reflect their deep-rooted relationship.

Al Mheiri also underscored the complete readiness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to offer all the services required to help Pakistani businesses and entrepreneurs explore the excellent investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

Mahmood praised the role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in strengthening trade relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, reiterating the importance of boosting economic cooperation between the business communities in Abu Dhabi, and the UAE in general, and Pakistan.

He pointed out that the Pakistani government has announced several initiatives to attract foreign investors to explore the promising opportunities in pivotal sectors.

The Ambassador added that most world countries will have the opportunity to enter into high-value investments and partnerships through their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.