ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Saa'd Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, recently visited the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Abu Dhabi Chamber) to discuss developing trade and investment relations between South Africa and the UAE.

Ambassador Cachalia and the accompanying delegation were received by Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouie, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and exchanged their views on the latest economic developments.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting as well.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Mazrouei commended the visit of the South African Ambassador, highlighting the profound relations between the two countries and the Chamber's readiness to boost trade and investment cooperation between businesses in both countries.

He also underscored the Chambr's efforts to provide all the facilities necessary to eliminate all challenges faced by investors and to activate the channels of communication between the concerned authorities in Abu Dhabi and their counterparts in South Africa.

For his part, Cachalia congratulated Al Mazrouei on assuming the chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, expressing his delight for the Chamber’s efforts in pushing the wheels of economic cooperation with his country forward. He also stressed the importance of signing cooperation agreements between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the competent authorities in South Africa.

During the meeting, Al Mheiri gave a brief explanation on the diverse services of the Chamber and introduced the Chamber’s far-reaching network of international partners and its role in connecting foreign investors and businesses with the business community in Abu Dhabi.