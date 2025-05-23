Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MIITE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s pavilion at the “Make it in the Emirates”, which concluded on Thursday, showcased its role in translating Abu Dhabi’s industrial ambitions into tangible outcomes that boost economic performance indicators, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300 billion.

The ADCCI brought together four key national partners who represent the pillars of the emirate’s industrial and knowledge strength: Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), part of the Department of Government Empowerment, and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “Make it in the Emirates is an ambitious platform that reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as a global centre for industrial excellence, innovation, and opportunity. Through our participation, we aim to empower national companies, strengthen global partnerships, and build a workforce capable of leading the economy of the future.”

On the sidelines of MIITE, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a MoU with the Khalifa University of Science and Technology. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and consolidate the partnership between the academic and business sectors in Abu Dhabi by supporting knowledge transfer, promoting innovation, and empowering human capital.

It also aims to create valuable opportunities for both sides through joint initiatives that offer integrated educational and business environments for students and entrepreneurs.

Throughout the event, the pavilion saw widespread interaction from visitors, showcasing the chamber’s leading services and solutions supporting the UAE industrial sector.

ADCCI played a pivotal role by hosting the Chamber Dialogue series, a leading dialogue platform that brought together private sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss mechanisms for business expansion, industrial innovation, and enhancing the success of startups and SMEs.

The chamber presented many topics, including preparing for Abu Dhabi Business Week and learning about the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, along with discussions on the House of Innovation and how to shape the future of Abu Dhabi's industry.

Other topics included sustainability and environmentalism, social and corporate governance, as well as the success story of the Union Paper Mill and inspiring industrial growth through the growth of the Union Copper Rod Mill, among others.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber also provided a space for its partners to build strategic partnerships and showcase the latest innovative technological solutions and techniques.