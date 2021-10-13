Abu Dhabi Chamber signs cooperation agreement with UAE-Serbia Business Club at Expo 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the UAE-Serbia Business Club have signed a cooperation agreement at the Chamber’s office in Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Sanja Radlovacki, Executive Director of the UAE-Serbia Business Club.

Signing the cooperation agreement comes to serve the business environment in both Abu Dhabi and Serbia and to share experiences and best practices between businesses as well as forming new partnerships.

"The business community in Abu Dhabi is very interested in strengthening trade relations with Serbia," Al Mheiri said, calling on businesses to seize the available investment opportunities and to boost trade between the two sides.

"Abu Dhabi has become the perfect destination to start businesses and a launch pad for regional and international markets thanks to its advanced infrastructure, legislative system and investment environment, which would allow businesses in Serbia to diversify their trades and enter Asian markets smoothly to explore more opportunities," Al Mheiri added.

For her part, Radlovacki highlighted the importance of signing the cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Chamber, noting that the newly signed agreement would provide diverse investment opportunities for businesses in both Abu Dhabi and Serbia. She added that the agreement would have direct positive impact on strengthening the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The cooperation agreement states that both parties should cooperate in conducting economic studies on the markets of Abu Dhabi and Serbia, especially considering the huge Emirati investments in some key sectors in Serbia including agriculture, energy, and tourism amongst others.

The agreement also states that both sides must cooperate in introducing businesses operating in Abu Dhabi and Serbia on the available investment opportunities and the prospects of growth and development in addition to full coordination in organizing trade exhibitions and exchanging visits of economic delegations while organizing economic forums for Emirati and Serbian entrepreneurs, businesses and investors.