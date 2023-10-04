Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed four agreements with leading national entities to support the growth and prosperity of the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with the Chamber’s strategic objectives to empower the private sector and unlock economic and investment opportunities.

The agreements were signed as part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation as a supporting partner in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, the world’s largest event in the energy and oil sector. ADIPEC 2023 is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre between 2nd and 5th October, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed a cooperation agreement with ECI, represented by its CEO, Raja Al Mazrouei, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), and Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. The agreement aims to support UAE-based companies and provide export credit insurance services to Abu Dhabi’s exporters.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s CEO also signed a cooperation agreement with Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of the National Marine Dredging Group, to support suppliers within the private sector in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), represented by Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer at KEZAD Group, in the presence of Masaood Al Masaood, Treasurer and board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. The agreement aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides towards achieving sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through the development of major projects in cooperation with businesses operating in ports and the industrial sector. It also aims to create a dynamic environment that attracts investors, as well as establish economic complexes and free zones that contribute to streamlining operations and attracting investors and FDIs to Khalifa Economic Zones.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed an MoU with the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to provide investment opportunities for the Chamber’s members to develop innovative technologies in the renewable energy sector, and leverage artificial intelligence for small and medium enterprises. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi and Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, in the presence of Noor Al Tamimi and Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Members of the Chamber.

Al Qubaisi said, “The Chamber is committed to signing strategic partnerships to support the private sector and drive business growth, particularly in the industrial sector, as well as the oil and gas sector among other promising sectors. Such partnerships play a pivotal role in uncovering investment opportunities that contribute to improving the operation of businesses, driving commercial growth, and contributing to the economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, consolidating the Emirate’s leading position as a competitive global economic hub.

“These agreements will contribute to supporting the Chamber’s strategic goals for the next three years. They will also strengthen the Chamber’s relations with its partners in the public and private sectors, to meet the needs of Abu Dhabi’s private sector and unleash the sector’s full potential,” he added.

For his part, the CEO of KEZAD Group said, “The cooperation and synergy that exists between government agencies, and the constant improvement of customer experience and services are the most prominent advantages that contributed to making the emirate of Abu Dhabi the preferred destination for investors. This agreement confirms our commitment to strengthening cooperation between KEZAD Group and the AD Chamber to achieve our common goals by enhancing the level of service received by AD Chamber members and KEZAD clients to facilitate doing business and provide more opportunities for the private sector, which contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as an attractive investment destination.”

Meanwhile, the Masdar CEO said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This partnership emphasises the importance of strategic cooperation between government institutions to promote economic and social development for the benefit of various sectors in the country. Masdar will work to harness its long experience in the field of renewable energy and innovation to support the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, advancing investment in and deployment of clean energy.”

Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said, “One year on from the inception of the 'Let’s Grow Together' initiative, our commitment to Abu Dhabi’s industrial acceleration remains solid. We are delighted to renew our MoU with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing our collaboration and shared vision. This year, we do not only bring our expertise to the table but also extend an invitation to other reputable companies to join hands, further amplifying the impact and reach of this innovative platform. Together, we pave the way for an empowered Abu Dhabi supply chain, driving synergies, efficiencies, and sustainable growth for all.”

Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, said, “Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces ECI's vision and aligns with the UAE's goal of economic diversification and accelerating non-oil trade. This partnership strongly reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting exporters. Through the introduction of cutting-edge credit solutions to Abu Dhabi's businesses and manufacturers; we are well-positioned to enhance the global competitiveness of UAE companies, while cementing Abu Dhabi's status as a hub for sustainable economic growth and manufacturing excellence."