Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced its sponsorship of the Emirates Labour Market Award, organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The Award aims to recognise the efforts of leading private sector entities and outstanding individuals and highlight successful practices in the labour market across a range of sectors in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s sponsorship of the first edition of the Award aligns with its position as a stimulator of the private sector and a trusted partner for the public and private sectors.

The Chamber plays a leading role in supporting national projects and initiatives that strengthen the reputation of the UAE and support its journey towards increasing the labour market's productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

The Chamber strives to improve the well-being and quality of life of the private sector’s workforce.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Award, said, “The Emirates Labour Market Award aligns with our wise leadership’s vision for building a competitive knowledge-based economy and consolidating the UAE’s leading reputation in enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of the labour market. The UAE is working towards providing a healthy and dynamic professional environment that keeps up with current and future developments and changes. This plays a pivotal role in bolstering the country’s global standing as an ideal destination for nurturing talent, promoting investment and employment opportunities, and providing a high quality of life.

”

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber has been instrumental in supporting the government's efforts to enhance the economy. With its leading business system, the Chamber supports policies, initiatives, and projects that recognise excellence, creativity, and innovation. The Chamber also plays a key role in enhancing the competitiveness and distinguished performance levels of the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he added.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “We are proud to sponsor the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award. This step supports our efforts to achieve our strategic goals through empowering the private sector at the emirate level and reaching the highest levels of performance within a competitive business environment.”

“One of the Chamber’s top priorities is to serve as a major contributor to the national economic development. This serves as an impetus for us to take part in supporting and sponsoring national initiatives that propel growth in the UAE’s business and economic scene and raise the performance levels of investors, entrepreneurs, and employees,” he added.

The objectives of the award align with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Chamber for the next three years, which aims to support the emirate's economy by empowering the private sector and enhancing its competitiveness, making Abu Dhabi the first choice in the MENA region for doing business by 2025.

The Award will include a category for the Leading Establishment in the Labour Market, sub-categories covering SMEs, large and very large companies, a category for an outstanding workforce, and more.