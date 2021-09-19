Abu Dhabi Chamber to organise closing ceremony of 19th Edition of SKEA on 22nd September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising the closing ceremony to announce the winners of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in its 19th edition at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Member of SKEA Higher Committee, pointed out that SKEA programme is one of the key initiatives introduced by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, saying that the award was launched in 1999 in line with the vision of the wise leadership concerning human development and increasing the competitiveness capabilities of businesses as well as developing corporate performance in the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular.

Al Mheiri added that SKEA comes to increase competency, efficiency and effectiveness of businesses by adopting the principles and concepts of total quality and corporate excellence and by applying best standards as well as measuring the overall financial and operational corporate performance to achieve the best results financially and operationally.

The SKEA programme has announced in its 19th edition the launch of its 2021 model, which was built on the latest technical and administrative experiments locally and internationally in order to ensure a proper and complete roadmap with a unique international model that enables participants as well as assessors to deal with a post pandemic world with the highest efficiency and greatest effectiveness.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 90 local and foreign companies submitted their documents to compete over the categories of the award.

Participants from all sectors submit their documents annually in two main categories: large organisations with an employee count of 500+ and small and medium-sized companies with employee count of 200 – 500.

The award categories are the Outstanding Elite Category, introduced this year and is dedicated to world-level companies that received a score of 700+; the Diamond Category, which is presented to organisations that demonstrate a score of 600+; the Gold Category for organisation with a score of 500+; and the Silver Category for good performing companies that are demonstrating a continuous improvement with a score of 350+.

Quality Appreciation Certificates will be handed to companies which apply corporate excellence to its operations.