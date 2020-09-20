(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced on Sunday the beginning of the final assessment stage of the "Future Entrepreneurs Award 2020".

Held for the second year on a raw, the Abu Dhabi Chamber organises the award in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Department of education and Knowledge, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Department of Economic Development, as well as the contribution of a number of universities and public and private establishments based in Abu Dhabi.

More than 350 participants, divided into five categories are competing over the award this year.

The five categories are: Best Bright Idea, Best Innovative, Best Investment-Product Idea, Best Technological Project, Best Marketing and mobile App.

The award is targeting student in schools (cycle 2 and 3) and universities and the age groups of school students between 8 – 13 years old and young entrepreneurs between 14 – 25 years old.

Upon the Award Higher Committee concludes the final assessment stage, the public can view the nominees and vote for them through a virtual exhibition to be held from 21st – 24th September, 2020, via the link: https://bitly.com/fevote20