Abu Dhabi City Clinches Gold Award In City E Category, Whilst Abu Dhabi Corniche Secures Silver In Project Category

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

VALLETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi City has emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Gold Award in the City E category for the Dynamic Communities Award.

This accolade, bestowed by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, was announced at the award ceremony held in the Republic of Malta on June 2, 2023.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi City triumphed by securing the Silver award in the Project category, this recognition was for the Abu Dhabi Corniche Parks and Gardens project.

Having actively participated in both the City and Project categories, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has made remarkable strides, outpacing all participant countries by clinching both Gold and Silver awards.

This achievement underscores Abu Dhabi City's prestigious global standing as one of the world's most progressive capitals, renowned for its livability and the happiness it affords its citizens, residents, and visitors alike, with an inclusive approach that caters to the needs of the elderly.

This award is a collaborative initiative between the LivCom Committee, the United Nations International Institute on Ageing - Malta (UN-INIA), ISOCARP, the United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD), the local government of Birgu city, and the American University of Malta (AUM).

Expressing immense pride in the international recognition earned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Bader Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, along with all affiliates, emphasises that this achievement serves as a catalyst for further milestones. It mirrors the comprehensive resurgence that Abu Dhabi City has been witnessing under wise leadership and a forward-thinking vision.

Incepted in 1997, the LivCom Award stands as the most prestigious international competition endorsed by the United Nations.

It aims to spotlight global best practices in local environmental management and the sustainable development of cities based on six criteria, with an objective of enhancing the quality of life by fostering "livable communities". The LivCom Award attracts participation from 260 cities and 42 projects.

