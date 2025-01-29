Abu Dhabi City Golf Club Adds Founding Date To Its Visual Identity
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi City Golf Club has updated its visual identity with the addition of the phrase ‘Since 1977’, reflecting the club’s heritage as one of the founding pillars of modern sports in the UAE.
Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Hameeri, Chairman of the board of Directors, praised the addition of the founding date to the club’s visual identity, adding that the Club has played a prominent role in promoting golf in the UAE.
“With more than 26 courses, the number of golfers has doubled, and the UAE has become an ideal destination for stars and champions from around the world, hosting several international tournaments, with four national teams representing the country at various age levels,” he said.
Shihab Al Sayed Al Hashimi, the Club’s CEO, added, “We are inspired by our leadership’s vision to promote the vital role of sport and remain committed to providing a vibrant space for the Abu Dhabi community to experience golf.”
The Club was established in 1977 as the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, with a 9-hole sand course. This evolved into an 18-hole course before becoming a 9-hole grass course in 1998, as the Abu Dhabi Golf & Equestrian Club, and then as the Abu Dhabi City Golf Club in 2010.
The Club boasts world-class facilities, including a two-storey driving range, swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis courts, racecourse, restaurants and cafés.
At the national level, the Emirates Golf Federation was established in 1995. Its aim was to work closely with national clubs to promote the game and broaden the base of its players of different ages and nationalities, as well as to attract talented golfers and qualify them to support the national teams, thereby enabling them to represent the country in regional and international competitions.
As a result of all these efforts, the game has a large fan base, with over 80,000 spectators attending major tournaments organised by the UAE in different emirates. This underscores the pervasiveness of its influence across diverse societal groups, with the notable participation of individuals from many nationalities who align themselves with global golf stars and champions.
