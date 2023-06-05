UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Commemorates World Environment Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in line with World Environment Day and its dedication to fostering a healthy environment, organised a series of workshops and educational initiatives in collaboration with strategic partners. The aim was to raise awareness among community members about the importance of preserving our natural world.

One of the events took place at Al Shahama Municipality Centre in Al Bahia Park, where experts from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Friends of the Environment Society, and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi provided valuable insights on climate change. The event emphasised the unwavering commitment of the leadership to comprehensive environmental conservation.

In Rabdan Park, the Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to organise an event targeting school students and local residents.

The initiative aimed to promote community engagement and educate participants about the importance of maintaining a healthy environment, minimising waste, and enhancing the city's aesthetics. The distribution of trees, roses, and agricultural seedlings encouraged the community to actively participate in planting and beautifying the region with trees.

In the Musaffah Industrial Area, the Musaffah Municipality Centre, in partnership with the Friends of the Environment Society, conducted a workshop to raise awareness among workers and strategic partners about the significance of a clean and waste-free environment. The campaign also aimed to inspire these groups to engage in agriculture and enhance green spaces in the industrial area, considering the positive impact of agriculture on the environment.

