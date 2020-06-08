UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi City Municipality Develops 51 Play Areas Worth AED19 Mn

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas worth AED19 mn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced the completion of works for development and upgrade of 51 play areas and multi-purpose playgrounds in public and community parks in Abu Dhabi island at a total cost of AED19 million.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the new space will provide more recreational facilities and modern public service amenities for families and children, which will enhance communication among community members, and encourage them to adopt a healthy and sporting lifestyle.

Key components and elements of parks include mini football playgrounds, multi-purpose playgrounds as well as playgrounds for kids, people of all ages, and people with special needs.

They also include fitness and exercise equipment, fountains, shaded hikes, open spaces for recreation and public squares.

The projects also include the installation of advanced energy-efficient lighting systems. Total areas paved by educational and fun rubber shapes reached 11,5000 square metres.

The new recreational facilities have been undertaken in the context of the municipality’s mission of delivering best-in-class services through active engagement with the community providing a healthy environment and aesthetic, modern outlook.

