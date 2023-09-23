Open Menu

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Hosts Event Promoting Beauty Of Al Shamkha Gardens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2023) In a continued effort to uphold the pristine appearance and ensure a clean, healthy environment for gardens and parks within its jurisdiction, Abu Dhabi City Municipality spearheaded an initiative through Al Wathba Municipality Center.

The initiative, titled "Beautifying Our Facilities Together," was aimed at the visitors of Al Kadi Park in Al Shamkha Area.

The initiative was a collaboration with UAE Friends of the Environment Society, Mothers of People of Determination Association (Himma), and Al-Ahlia Medical Group.

Spanning three days, this initiative featured multiple educational workshops. These were designed to enlighten the community about the significance of maintaining the visual appeal of parks in Abu Dhabi. The workshops emphasised minimising litter and beautifying the city's recreational areas, which were created for the enjoyment of the entire community.

Al Kadi Park in Al Shamkha witnessed the addition of natural beauty elements.

Dozens of seasonal flower seedlings and diverse trees were planted. Bird watering stations were also set up in various sections of the park.

Furthermore, the park walls were adorned with artistic illustrations, providing a contemporary and aesthetically pleasing touch.

The People of Determination section, which specialises in drawing on a board in the free studio designated for them, attracted the attention of the attendees and participants, and the families and visitors thanked and appreciated the role of Abu Dhabi Municipality in providing an entertaining atmosphere for families.

Additionally, visitors at the park benefited from complimentary medical check-ups provided by Al-Ahlia Medical Group.

Attendees were also educated on crucial medical advice, focusing on first aid and initial responses to minor injuries that children might sustain while at play.

