Abu Dhabi City Municipality Lights Up Streets To Celebrate Eid Al Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adorned the main and secondary streets, medians, and bridges within and outside Abu Dhabi Island with thousands of illuminated structures, signs, and festive greetings in celebration of Eid Al Fitr and to spread joy throughout the community.

The municipality utilised thousands of illuminated pieces, originally used for Ramadan decorations, to mark Eid Al Fitr. These structures, along with Eid greetings, were placed along bridges and streetlights at major intersections on both main and secondary roads.

Messages such as "Happy Eid," "Eid Mubarak," "May you have a blessed Eid," and "May you return safely and victorious" were displayed, reflecting the spirit of the holiday.

In ensuring the safety of road users, the municipality carefully selected the size of each illuminated structure to match the dimensions and width of the streets, maintaining a balance between festive aesthetics and traffic safety for drivers and pedestrians.

