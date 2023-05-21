UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Organises Beach Football Tournament In Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through City Centre Municipality, and in partnership with and Al Jazira Club, organised a 3-day beach football tournament at Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach.

The main goals of the event were to raise awareness about the significance of sports and to create a joyful experience for all community members by utilising the community facilities.

A decent number of young people were attracted to the event, where participants were divided into teams and engaged in a three-day competition to secure better rankings in the tournament. The top three teams were presented with awards, as were our valued strategic partners.

The event was a testament to Abu Dhabi City Municipality's dedication to actively engage with the community, promote sports, and emphasise the importance of physical well-being, all while partnering with strategic partners.

More Stories From Middle East

