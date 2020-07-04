Abu Dhabi City Municipality providing water, juices, umbrellas to outdoor workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is joining forces with the General Women's Union to provide cold water and juices, and umbrellas to municipal workers who perform their jobs outside during the summer.

The municipality said the Suqya initiative aims to instil the values of social solidarity and cooperation, as well as giving and compassion among members of the community.

The initiative will be implemented on Monday and Wednesday every week until the end of September and benefit 1,500 workers who are working during hot weather conditions on the municipality facilities.