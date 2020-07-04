UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Providing Water, Juices, Umbrellas To Outdoor Workers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Abu Dhabi City Municipality providing water, juices, umbrellas to outdoor workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is joining forces with the General Women's Union to provide cold water and juices, and umbrellas to municipal workers who perform their jobs outside during the summer.

The municipality said the Suqya initiative aims to instil the values of social solidarity and cooperation, as well as giving and compassion among members of the community.

The initiative will be implemented on Monday and Wednesday every week until the end of September and benefit 1,500 workers who are working during hot weather conditions on the municipality facilities.

Related Topics

Weather Water Abu Dhabi September Women Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

2 minutes ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

AAC imposes fines to transporters for overcharging ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.