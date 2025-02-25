Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi City Municipality won first place nationwide in the Promising Engineer category within the Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award organised by the Society of Engineers in the Emirates.

This reflects the municipality's firm commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable innovation, and confirms its support for engineering creativity, in order to provide effective solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of the future.

The Senior Roads Engineer in the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, Engineer Reem Mohsen Mohammed, won the Pioneering Personality Award - Promising Engineer category, consolidating the position of Abu Dhabi City Municipality as one of the leading entities in the engineering sector.

This also confirms the importance of motivating national engineering competencies to develop, innovate and lead, and adopt advanced technologies and pioneering engineering practices to enhance sustainability and development in various sectors, to enhance confidence in the municipality's capabilities and future projects.

The Society of Engineers in the Emirates, through organising the "Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award", celebrates the excellence and efforts of institutions and individuals who achieve a positive impact in various engineering sectors in the country, and honours the owners of distinguished contributions and achievements in the engineering sector, who contributed to advancing the wheel of progress and achieving leadership and excellence in the engineering sector, completing the construction of the development pyramid that the country is witnessing at an ever-increasing pace.

This award is also the first of its kind in the UAE, and constitutes an ideal platform to highlight the best practices and innovative and successful engineering models, and how to benefit from them and employ them, in light of the development and growth of engineering projects in various fields.