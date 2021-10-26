Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Alef Education to raise safety awareness among students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Alef Education, a global education technology provider, have signed a general framework agreement to raise safety awareness among students in Abu Dhabi.

According to the agreement, a joint framework has been established between the two parties, governing the mutual procedures in a way that enhances safety and civil protection. Consequently, Alef Education will create personalised awareness programmes that can be accessed through its award-winning AI-powered Alef Platform. These lessons will be based on educational topics identified by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The programmes will be delivered using effective learning techniques and interactive content such as educational and recreational activities. The programme is tailored to suit the needs of different student age groups, enabling them to benefit from the Alef Platform in Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier General Mohamed Ibrahim Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, stated that the Authority continuously strives to strengthen its partnerships with various governmental and private entities to establish a framework based on the governance of joint procedures between the Authority and its partners.

He highlighted that the current development efforts are being carried out by the Authority to enhance its work system, whether in its basic tasks or those associated with various government agencies. These developments are being monitored by a specialised team following the best international standards.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, "We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority to raise awareness among students on ways to enhance the safety of citizens. This step is the first of its kind in the education sector in the UAE, and we look forward to contributing through the Alef Platform to support the Authority's efforts aimed at nurturing new generations and spreading the culture of preventive awareness."

The Alef Platform is an award-winning digital learning platform that provides personalised learning experiences for all students, so they learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere. All public schools in the UAE currently use the AI-powered Alef Platform for students in grades 5-12.