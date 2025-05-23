Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, E& To Activate Early Fire Detection Systems In Homes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems in homes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and e& have partnered to activate early fire detection systems in homes by installing, operating and managing the “Hassantuk for Homes” electronic system, thereby enhancing preventive safety standards within homes across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership covers the provision of smart infrastructure capable of detecting fires in their earliest stages and reinforces home safety by installing an AI-enhanced Hassantuk smart system, with direct connectivity to control rooms.

Collaboration also achieves the highest civil safety standards through early sensing technologies and rapid response and utilises media platforms to raise awareness of preventive safety across communities.

Related Topics

Fire Abu Dhabi Media

Recent Stories

FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equati ..

FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, futur ..

12 seconds ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2 ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Ev ..

27 seconds ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Al Ain

37 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in sh ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MI ..

44 seconds ago
 UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Champions ..

UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel dis ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..

1 minute ago
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..

1 minute ago
 Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th sess ..

Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategi ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE joins World Boxing membership

UAE joins World Boxing membership

2 minutes ago
 Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leav ..

Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing

2 minutes ago
 Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UA ..

Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, es ..

MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI La ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East