Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems in homes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and e& have partnered to activate early fire detection systems in homes by installing, operating and managing the “Hassantuk for Homes” electronic system, thereby enhancing preventive safety standards within homes across Abu Dhabi.
The partnership covers the provision of smart infrastructure capable of detecting fires in their earliest stages and reinforces home safety by installing an AI-enhanced Hassantuk smart system, with direct connectivity to control rooms.
Collaboration also achieves the highest civil safety standards through early sensing technologies and rapid response and utilises media platforms to raise awareness of preventive safety across communities.
