Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority Issues Safety Guidelines For Community Members During Eid Al Adha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members during Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has issued safety and emergency preparedness guidelines ahead of Eid Al Adha to ensure the wellbeing of the community during the holiday.

Vehicle guidelines include conducting regular maintenance, checking tyre air pressure and adhere to specified load limits, ensure availability of fire extinguishers that comply with approved safety standards and adhere to precautionary measures and general safety instructions.

For homes, community members are advised to ensure provision of fire extinguishers, fire blankets and first aid kits, conduct routine maintenance to ensure safety of gas pipes and smoke detectors, turn off electricity before travelling and close gas cylinders securely and store them away from direct sunlight.

General guidelines for communities include ensuring compliance with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority directives, yield right of way to emergency response vehicles and avoid gathering or crowding at accident sites.

