Abu Dhabi Civil Defence inaugurates first fire truck supplied with medical oxygen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence inaugurated the first fire truck of its kind in the region supplied with oxygen cylinders and control ports, which are also found in ambulances.

The truck has five control ports, one for each firefighter, and contains oxygen that enables firefighters to recover after inhaling smoke, which will improve their productivity and performance.

Brigadier Mohammed Ibrahim Al Ameri, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, stated that the new truck was designed according to the highest international standards in the field of prevention, safety and firefighting, in cooperation with the Emergency and Public Safety Department of the Abu Dhabi Police.