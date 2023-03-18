UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy Attracts 145 Talent Athletes From 17 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,18th March, 2023 (WAM) – The 2023 Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy took place today at the Zayed sports City Ice Rink in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, The two-day event attract 145 top talent athletes representing teams and clubs from 17 countries.

The Abu Dhabi Classic Trophy is conducted in accordance with the International Skating Unio (ISU) Constitution and General Regulations 2022, the Special Regulations and Technical Rules Single & Pair Skating and Ice Dance 2022 as well as all pertinent ISU Communications.

