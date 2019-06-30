Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting begins

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, ADCM, began today in the capital Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 1,000 world-renowned political figures and climate action experts.

Hosted by the UAE in collaboration with the United Nations, the high-level meeting serves as a precursor to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019 and aims to outline the agenda and draft resolutions to be tabled at the Summit.