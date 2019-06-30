UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting Begins

Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting begins

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, ADCM, began today in the capital Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 1,000 world-renowned political figures and climate action experts.

Hosted by the UAE in collaboration with the United Nations, the high-level meeting serves as a precursor to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019 and aims to outline the agenda and draft resolutions to be tabled at the Summit.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

