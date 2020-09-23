UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Climbs International Rankings As Business Events Destination

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi climbs international rankings as business events destination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is celebrating two new significant business events-related achievements, after the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, ADCEB, unveiled news that the UAE capital has climbed business destination rankings compiled by two prestigious organisations.

Both the Union of International Associations, UIA, and International Congress and Convention Association, ICCA, have reported that Abu Dhabi has improved its position on their respective rankings.

Based on the UIA report, in 2019, Abu Dhabi was ranked 22nd worldwide and 6th in Asia, in terms of destinations with the highest number of events. Compared to the preceding year, the emirate increased the number of hosted events by 68 percent in 2019, also positioning it as the destination with the highest number of events in the MENA region during the year.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi climbed 41 places in ICCA’s rankings, which consider the total number of association conventions held in a destination along with the total number of delegates who attend in a given year.

The capital of the UAE had its strongest year yet in terms of the total number of delegates participating in conventions hosted in Abu Dhabi. The emirate was ranked 56th worldwide in terms of delegates by the ICCA.

"In 2019, we achieved yet another milestone in the business events industry," said Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director at Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau. "The new rankings are a true testament of the hard work and effort put into uplifting our destination’s profile within the business events sector, and on behalf of the ADCEB team, I would like to thank our partners and stakeholders who have, and continue to play, a significant role in the progression of Abu Dhabi’s business events sector."

"The relentless work and collaborative efforts put in over the past decade has helped us achieve our common goal, and we look forward to further accomplishments in the future," he added.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Congress 2019 Industry Asia

Recent Stories

532 new Coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths i ..

2 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid Indian troops ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny discharged, full recovery 'possible': Berl ..

2 minutes ago

At least 380 whales dead in Australia mass strandi ..

2 minutes ago

Test cricket important for players' development: M ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed by unidentified outlaws' firing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.