Abu Dhabi Commercial Court becomes member of SIFOCC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has participated in the third meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFOCC), which was hosted remotely by the Supreme Court of Singapore, with the participation of representatives from over 35 court systems.

The accession by Abu Dhabi Commercial Court to the membership of the SIFOCC will strengthen the process of exchanging experiences and supporting its efforts and role in in providing an accomplished justice as a court specialised in the settlement of disputes between litigants from the business community, relying on the judicial specialisation and the long experience of its judges.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an exchange of views between the members on a wide range of topics, including the procedures of the litigation process, the arbitration mechanism, the work of the courts and the enforcement of commercial judgments in accordance with international best practice in case management, as well as the use of technology in trials, including the use of artificial intelligence applications.

The discussions, which took place in the presence of Judge Sultan Al Nyadi, President of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, also addressed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on dispute resolution, the possibilities of restructuring commercial dispute resolution methods, as well as measures taken to ensure continuity in the work of the courts and the use of modern technologies and communication means to link courts and tribunals and conduct trials remotely.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court comes after obtaining the membership of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts, thus confirming the importance of the primordial role of being present in international fora and highlighting the renowned experience of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.