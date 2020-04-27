Abu Dhabi Commercial Court conducts 579 remote trials via video-conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has held 579 remote trials with various litigation degrees of First Instance and Appeal, through video-conference system, since the activation of the remote work plan of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD.

According to detailed information, the judges of the Commercial Court held 165 hearings in the Chambers of First Instance, 333 Appeals, and 81 in the Summary Matters, while the total number of notifications sent to the dispute’s parties was 1,158.

Moreover, the number of sentences issued by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court in March was 1,549 judgments as 524 judgments of the First Instance, and 564 Appeals, 461 judgments of the Summary Matters, and 2,889 deliberated cases.

The implementation of video-conference trials system is part of the digital transformation initiatives that the ADJD gives great importance, under the full support and follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The ADJD emphasised the continued strengthening of its judicial system through digital initiatives, in light of the high technical readiness to ensure the sustainability of the business, which reflects the efficiency of the litigation system and easy access to services.

Remote trials system is available to litigants by 100 percent, with the possibility of all case parties and judiciary members such as experts, translators and lawyers in the hearings, in accordance with the applicable legislation and procedures.