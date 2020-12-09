UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Commercial Court Introduces Bilingual Court Forms To Include English

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Commercial Court introduces bilingual court forms to include English

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted English as a second language in a number of its commercial court procedures.

25 new forms in both English and Arabic, including a template for settlement/reconciliation agreements between disputing parties and minutes of session will be made available, namely within the Conciliation, Case Management and Expert divisions.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that ADJD begun the process of adapting bilingual litigation since November 2018 in order to facilitate access to the justice system by removing the language barrier for non-Arabic speakers and simplify procedures for a more transparent litigation.

He added that the new forms are paperless and support the remote litigation system and utilise electronic editing features such as dropdown lists and digital signature functions. This is also in line with the precautionary measures towards limiting the spread of COVID-19.

