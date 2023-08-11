Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Committee For FNC Elections 2023 Emphasises Centres' Preparedness To Commence Candidate Registration Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Committee for the FNC Elections 2023 has highlighted the readiness of registration centres to commence the registration process for candidates who have not completed their applications via the committee's website or smart application.

Candidate registration centres will open in Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Al Masoudi Majlis in Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah Municipality HQ, from 15th to 18th August 2023, facilitating the registration process and enhancing constructive political engagement in the emirate.

