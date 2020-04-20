(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi community has come together to support the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

In a press statement on Sunday, Ma'an said that the programme had seen an unprecedented showing of social cohesion and public generosity, with calls, SMS contributions and in-kind goods and services flooding in.

The authority revealed that since the programme started earlier this month, it received a total of 8,870 pledges of funds or in-kind services, with generous residents doing all they can to give back to Abu Dhabi in the current health and economic situation.

As well as financial contributions, Ma’an also announced that the hospitality sector had rallied together to provide 1,030 hotel rooms to provide relief for medics and frontline medical workers, paid for by the contributions made to Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme. The number of meals offered for isolated residents has topped 70,000, meaning that 5,000 meals are being provided every day for people in need.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges. To date, the funds contributed have been used to provide additional relief to the health sector and food packages to those in quarantine.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED1000), 6678 (AED500), 6683 (AED100) and 6658 (AED50). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.

Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032.

In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.