Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi has cemented its position as a regional and global medical hub, achieving a significant milestone in organ transplantation.

Since the launch of “Hayat”, the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, in 2017, a total of 1,090 organ transplants have been performed across the Emirate until 2024.

The milestone, announced on World Organ Donation Day, was highlighted by a record 290 transplants in 2024, including seven heart transplants, 142 kidney transplants, 117 liver transplants, 22 lung transplants, and two pancreas transplants.

Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system continues to push boundaries through complex surgeries, including multi-organ and robotic-assisted transplants that improve surgical precision and recovery outcomes. These achievements are made possible by four leading transplant centres, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has played a pivotal role in advancing the transplant field in the UAE. Established in 2017 as the nation’s first multi-organ transplant centre, the hospital performed 241 multi-organ transplants in 2024 alone, including the UAE’s first combined heart and lung transplant.

Other milestones include the region’s first combined lung-liver transplant in 2023 and the nation’s first triple-paired kidney exchange. It also houses the UAE’s only dedicated multi-organ transplant ICU and the only lung transplant programme.

SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the middle East, has successfully performed over 114 kidney transplants in 2024 and continues to expand its liver transplant programme for both adult and pediatric patients, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to delivering world-class care and enhancing patient outcomes.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has distinguished itself in research and education, with 10 international conference presentations and the Best Abstract Award at ISODP 2023 in Las Vegas.

The facility performed the first COVID-positive organ donation in the UAE, demonstrating medical leadership and innovation. It was ranked second among UAE hospitals for the highest number of utilised organ donors in 2022.

Burjeel Medical City has also emerged as a leader in multi-organ transplantation. Among its achievements is the UAE’s first paediatric living donor liver transplant, first ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, and youngest paediatric liver transplant at just five months old.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class care. Through our infrastructure, talent, and innovation, the Emirate has become a hub for organ transplantation in the region and beyond,” said Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

She encouraged community members to join the "Hayat" programme, noting that a single person can save multiple lives.

