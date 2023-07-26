Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UAE MMA) shared the latest updates on the preparations for the 4th edition of the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships, which is set to take place from 2nd to 5th August, 2023.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the federation announced that 636 competitors from 45 countries will participate in the championship, which will take place in the Mubadala Arena.

The details were revealed at a press conference held today at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, which was attended by Major Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, board Member of the UAEJJF and Chairman of the Federation's Mixed Martial Arts Committee; Kerrith Brown, President of the IMMAF; Nasser Khamees Al Marri, Local Events Management Director at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Yousef Al Saadi, President of the Abu Dhabi Sports Channels; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Chief Executive of the UAEJJF.

In his speech at the event, Al Dhaheri thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unlimited support for Emirati sports, as well as Sheikh Khaled for his patronage of the championship.

“Abu Dhabi has proven itself to be an excellent host of major tournaments and a leading global sports destination. The IMMAF is confident in Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and has chosen it to host the championship for another year,” Al Dhaheri said.

Abu Dhabi has played a key role in advancing mixed martial arts, by hosting major international championships under the IMMAF, Brown said.

He then thanked the UAEJJF, the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for ensuring that the current edition of the championship will be a success, and warmly welcomed the delegations that will participate, stressing that they will have a comfortable stay and a flawless experience.